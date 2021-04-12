Ukrainian steps in Donbass sparked by West’s connivance - Russian embassy in Paris

PARIS, April 12. /TASS/. Kiev’s consistent violation of the agreements on Donbass is triggered by the West’s connivance, Press Office Chief of the Russian Embassy in Paris Sergei Parinov told RT France TV channel.

"Ukraine’s behavior now comes due to the lack of the Western guarantors’ response to its violations. Today Ukraine is feeling its total impunity and keeps violating the Minsk agreements," Parinov said. "The Ukrainian forces are there where they must not be in accordance with the Minsk agreements," he noted.

In comment on the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to France, the diplomat stated that lately Kiev has stepped up "international activity in order to draw more support of the Western countries." Parinov dismissed claims that Russia is posing a threat to Ukraine. He noted that despite the Western partners’ concerns, the Russian forces are moving only along Russia’s national borders.

"Russia is one of guarantors of the peace agreements and has never carried out aggression against Ukraine," the diplomat stressed.

Since late February, the Donbass conflict has deteriorated, despite the additional ceasefire agreement of July 22, 2020. Intensive shellings resumed on the contact line. Both sides reported casualties, including among the civilian population. Ukraine has accused Donbass of escalation. Donetsk and Lugansk said the reason was Kiev’s non-implementation of the July deal.

The Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns lately over the Kiev forces’ statements on the Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian forces’ movement across Russia should not concern other states since this did not pose any threat to them. He also stressed that the events in Donbass were a domestic Ukrainian conflict where the Russian forces had never taken part.