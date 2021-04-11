Timeframe for ‘2+2’ format talks with Egypt in the works, Foreign Minister Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The timeframe for the new round of negotiations between Foreign and Defense Ministers of Russia and Egypt in the "two plus two" format is being negotiated, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Sunday.

"The regular meetings between Foreign and Defense Ministers in the ‘2+2’ format are an important element of the bilateral political dialogue. Specific timeframe of every round of negotiations is being agreed upon with Egypt as their agenda accumulates substantial content," he said.

The Minister pointed out that Egypt is one of Russia’s key partners in the Middle East and Africa.

"The nature of our relations with Egypt is defined by the agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in October, 2018 and enacted in January this year," he underscored.