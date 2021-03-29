Lavrov, Saudi minister of state discuss situation in Syria, Lebanon

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The situation in Syria and Lebanon was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African counties and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed most pressing issues of further development of comprehensive Russian-Saudi relations with a focus on closer foreign policy coordination on the current international and regional problems," the ministry said. "IN this context, they considered the current situation in Syria and Lebanon, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, and issues of promoting a constructive and unifying agenda in the Gulf area in line with Russia’s concept of collective security in this strategically important part of the world.

The conversation was initiated by the Saudi side.