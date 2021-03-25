Brussels meddling in Russia’s allies affairs prevents dialogue improvement, says ministry

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The interference of the European Union in domestic affairs of Russia’s closest allies as well as economic and information pressure on Moscow prevented normalization of relations, reads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s review of the 2020 foreign policy results published Thursday on its website.

"The relations with the European Union could not be rehabilitated because it [Brussels] linked the issue of normalization of bilateral ties with the settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict, interfered in domestic affairs of our closest allies and ramped up its propaganda and economic pressure on our country," the document reads. "Russia was forced to adequately and proportionally respond to these hostile actions."