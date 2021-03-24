Russia to continue sharing experience with Africa and supply COVID-19 vaccines, Putin says

MOSCOW, March 24. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants of the International inter-party Conference "Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions," the Kremlin stated on its website on Wednesday.

"On the agenda are such important issues as ensuring peace and regional security as well as countering interference in the sovereign states’ domestic affairs, reinforcing economic and humanitarian ties and, of course, joining efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads. "Russia will continue to share the experience, accumulated in this sphere, and supply effective vaccines, which have been widely recognized, as well as to provide comprehensive medical care."

Putin noted that the first Russian-African summit held in 2019 gave an impetus to cultivating friendly ties between the countries. Furthermore, the inter-party dialogue, which is successfully developing, plays a vital role in facilitating cooperation.

"I hope that the international conference initiated by the United Russia party will not only make a significant contribution to enhancing inter-party cooperation but will also become one of the stages of preparation for the second Russian-African summit, scheduled for 2022," the Russian president stated.

The International inter-party online conference "Russia-Africa: Reviving Traditions" will be held on March 24-25.