Kremlin describes Biden’s remarks about Putin as ‘very bad’

Kremlin spokesman describes Biden’s remarks about Putin as ‘very bad’.
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
US authorities to broaden export restrictions against Russia
A ‘presumption of denial’ will be effective since March 18 for export and reexport of items controlled for security reasons, according to the US Department of Commerce
S7 plane returns to departure airport after experiencing engine trouble
The passengers were sent to Irkutsk by another flight
‘Hysteria caused by powerlessness’: Top Russian MP blasts Biden’s remark on Putin
Earlier, Biden sat down for an interview with ABC when he said that the Russian leadership will have to "pay a price" for attempts to interfere in US elections attributed to Moscow
Baku ready to open communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia, says Aliyev
According to the Azerbaijani leader, opening of communications will be in the interests of the entire region, giving a fresh impetus to cooperation and opening new possibilities
US not in position to discourage Brazil from buying any COVID vaccines, says HHS official
Brazil’s health ministry said on March 12 it has signed a contract for the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to reach that country in April, May, and June
European Commission says has no doubts in quality of Sputnik V vaccine
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that "Russians are pretty good scientists"
Russian paratroopers kick off large-scale drills in Crimea
The paratroopers’ drills that will run until March 19 involve over 2,000 personnel and 500 items of combat and special hardware, aircraft and helicopters of military transport, assault and army aviation
Russian envoy says Western sanctions against Syria ‘morally bankrupt, unacceptable’
These restrictive measures not only put obstacles to the economic recovery, but also prevent essential purchases of pharmaceuticals, medical and construction equipment, Andrei Kelin noted
Crimea received more since 2014 than after 25 years in Ukraine, its head says
Sergei Aksenov stressed that the region’s development continues
Biden’s remarks about Putin unacceptable, Russian senator says
Earlier, Biden called Putin a "killer" during his interview for ABC, adding that he will "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the US elections, referring to the recently published report by the Director of National Intelligence Office, which claimed that Russian authorities sought to discredit Biden and the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential campaign
US underestimates Russian space agency’s technical potential, says Roscosmos chief
Roscosmos has numerously offered equitable terms of cooperation for US colleagues under the Gateway lunar station program but has not received any answer, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin stressed
Higher School of Economics’ experts announce end of recession in Russian economy
Growth of GDP and investments was reported in Q3 and Q4 2020, according to the research
States buying Russian vaccines face unprecedented pressure from overseas — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman refused to clarify whether he is talking about the US and its allies
Russia extends suspension of air traffic with UK until April 16
Russia suspended the air service with the United Kingdom on December 22
Putin, Lukashenko to timely name new general secretary of Union State — Kremlin
Union State General Secretary Grigory Rapota said on Friday that he could leave the office within a week
Senior MP slams Biden’s remarks on Putin as ‘triumph of political insanity’
According to the lawmaker, Biden "cannot reach the approval ratings" of Putin
Gazprom, Shell ink strategic cooperation agreement
The agreement was signed in the videoconference mode in presence of chief executive officers of Gazprom and Shell
Swedish scientists believe Sputnik V can be more efficient than other COVID-19 vaccines
However, the Swedish scientists who joined forces with their German and Dutch colleagues found out that some vaccines use a different entry mechanism to what was believed previously, which explains their higher efficacy rates
Russia, Belarus to set up joint Air Force and Air Defense combat training center
The center will be used as the base to organize the joint training of the crews of Su-30SM aircraft and train Belarusian specialists in operating advanced surface-to-air missile systems operational in the Russian Armed Forces
Russia’s UK envoy Kelin states tightening of London’s policy towards Moscow
Predictions of some media that London will directly call Russia an enemy did not come to fruition
Crimea open to cooperation with foreign partners, Russian envoy to Germany says
Sergey Nechayev believes that "time has come to recognize the legitimate and democratic choice of the Crimean people, respect their rights and interests, as well as the status of this Russian region"
Security of Russia’s south, including Crimea, ensured in full, assures military commander
The Russian Defense Ministry assigns high priority to issues of equipping Southern Military District units with advanced weaponry
Brussels can try to take Sputnik V supplies to EU countries under its control — source
Earlier, Reuters reported that Brussels can start negotiations to obtain Russian vaccine doses to boost their inoculation campaign against COVID-19
Russia recalls ambassador to US for consultations
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Joe Biden administration will soon mark 100 days in office and it is time to evaluate its activities
Russian watchdog will block Twitter in a month if service doesn’t erase banned content
If the company fulfills all the requirements, the sanctions against it will be lifted
Drills with 2,000 paratroopers begin in Crimea
More than 2,000 servicemen and 500 units of military hardware will be involved in the drills
Russian ambassador to US to fly to Moscow for consultations on March 20
According to the Russian embassy, Anatoly Antonov will hold meetings at the Russian foreign ministry to discuss ways of correcting the Russian-US ties, which are now in a crisis
Kremlin notes Russia taking steps to hedge risks from more potential US sanctions
CNN reported earlier that next week the administration of US President Joe Biden might announce imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran over the countries’ alleged meddling in the US 2020 elections
Anti-aircraft gunners in central Russia to hold first S-400 launches after rearmament
The drills involve over 300 personnel and about 100 items of military and special hardware
Twitter's shares rise after new statements by Russian media watchdog
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) warned that it may block Twitter service in Russia if the company does not respond to the requirements of the department
Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says
If the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there, the senator pointed out
Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say
According to the deputy prime minister of Crimea, a lot of facilities are now under construction to supply water to the areas which have problems with it
South African strain of coronavirus found in Russia
The tests are carried out by 14 scientific and research organizations of the sanitary watchdog
Russian national detained in Crimea for collecting data for Ukrainian special services
According to the FSB, the Russian national was documenting the area, key infrastructure objects and public places in Crimea taking photos and videos
Russia’s latest combat drone to control swarm of reconnaissance UAVs
A TASS source earlier said that the Grom would be capable of controlling a swarm of ten Molniya UAVs and would also be able to carry Kh-38 air-to-surface missile in its own strike configuration
Russian search engine to be preinstalled on gadgets from July 1
The measure will create more balanced conditions for competition between domestic developments and foreign services, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese enterprises "have been historically maintaining contacts with Crimea"
