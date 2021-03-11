Russian president expected to deliver State of the Nation Address in person

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly in person, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

When asked if the event would take place before the fall’s parliamentary election and whether the address would be particularly targeted at the current members of the lower house of parliament, Peskov said: "It will certainly be targeted at the current lawmakers."

Putin said earlier on Thursday that he had stared to work on his annual address to the Federal Assembly. According to the head of state, the work involves the presidential administration and the government.