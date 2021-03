ABU DHABI, March 9. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, will have a meeting in Doha on March 10, a source in the Russian delegation said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be organized as part of Lavrov’s tour of the Middle East nations.

In Qatar, Lavrov will be received by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and will have talks with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.