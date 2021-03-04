Most Armenian politicians seek closer ties with Russia, Kremlin says

"In general, we are glad to say that the vast majority of Armenian politicians are in favor of further strengthening relations with our country. This is the most important thing for us," Peskov said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also among these politicians, he noted. "Certainly, we rely on his respective statements. There is a very active dialogue between him and the Russian president. As you know, hard work preceded the signing of the document that put an end to the war in Karabakh. These relationships are really also very valuable," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman dismissed as nonsense the question whether former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan had coordinated his statement on plans to take part in the snap elections of the prime minister with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with whom he has years-long friendly ties.

"Political actors in Armenia don’t need to coordinate their steps with the Russian president, this is absurd," Peskov said. He also noted that Kocharyan "is a big friend of Russia, who believes that it’s advantageous for Armenia to further boost relations with Russia, this is a person, who made a great effort for developing his country.".