Russia-US ties far from best and it’s not Moscow’s fault, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Achieving sustainable developments goals could become a part of the dialogue between Russia and the United States, but it is not because the dialogue is in dire state right now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday, commenting on the media reports that Russian envoy for cooperation with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals Anatoly Chubais can allegedly become a negotiator between the Kremlin and US President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration.

"Achieving sustainable developments goals could become one of the elements in the bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Washington, but it is not. Because this dialogue is generally far from being in the best state right now, and not because of Moscow," Peskov underlined.

He added that even if this topic were an element of this dialogue, "it would not be the only element." The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Chubais "will work specifically on the topic of sustainable development." Meanwhile, it is "the Foreign Ministry, other agencies and the Russian president that deal with" bilateral relations, Peskov said.