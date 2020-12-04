Putin appoints Chubais as his envoy in charge of sustainable development topics

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Anatoly Chubais as his special envoy for relations with international organizations for the purposes of reaching sustainable development goals," it said.

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former head of Rusnano corporation Anatoly Chibais as his special envoy for relations with international organizations for purposes of reaching sustainable development goals, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS Chubais will not be government employee as he will not be a staffer of the presidential administration.

Chibais has been Rusnano’s CEO since 2008. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on November 23, 2020 that Rusnano, along with a number of other development institutes, will be merged into an investment block within VEB.RF. First deputy chairman of the board of the Russian military industrial commission Sergei Kulikov was appointed Rusnano’s new head.

In 2015, the United Nations member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which set out a 15-year plan to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals geared to do away with poverty, to preserve the planet’s resources and ensure general wellbeing. According to the UN’s estimates, from 3.3 to 4.5 trillion US dollars will be needed a year to implement the plan.