Russia awaits Polish response to request to share Kaczynski brothers’ conversation

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow is awaiting response from Warsaw to the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to share the recording of the conversation that took place between Polish President Lech Kaczynski with his brother Jaroslaw ahead of the crash of the presidential plane Tu-154M near Russia’s Smolensk on April 10, 2010 rather than media publications, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Friday.

The diplomat explained that a former Polish judge mentioned the existence of a certain confidential transcript that could shed light on the details of the tragedy in an interview. Zakharova expressed regret that the working request from Russia had been met with a very sensitive reaction in Poland, as Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek slammed the request as provocation and political game according to media.

"It seems that the Polish side should carefully treat the information about the existence of new evidence which can have significance for the investigation," she said.