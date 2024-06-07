Russia not going to fight against everyone — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is not going to fight against everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As Joseph Vissarionovich [Stalin] once said, I don’t have any other writers. He said this about Soviet writers when Beria (Stalin’s secret police chief - TASS) to snitch on them again. Well, we have such partners, so, what can we do about that? Are we supposed to fight with them? But we should seek such agreements and such terms the would be in our interests and maximally reliable," he said when asked how Russia can hold talks with the West when the latter violates all the agreements.

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has never refused from talks, unlike the Ukrainian side. But now, after being cheated so many times, Moscow sees whom and to which extent it can trust. He stressed that peace agreement should be based on the 2022 Istanbul accords but take into account the present-day realities. Apart from that, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it would engage in talks on its conditions and would reject any attempts at imposing any rules on it.

