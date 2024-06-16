Four settlements in Kursk Region shelled by Ukrainian troops during past day

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Four settlements in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops during the day; no one was hurt, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Sminov, said.

"During the day, Ukrainian troop shelled the villages of Tetkino, Novy Put, Gornal, and Oleshnya several times. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Drone attacks were reported near the Krupts crossing and in the villages of Troitskoye and Sergeyevka. A drone caused fire to a residential house in Troitskoye.

Apart from that, eleven drones were jammed by electronic warfare tools in border areas.