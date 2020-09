Analysis of fragments of Kaczynski’s crashed plane points to crew error

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow has criticized Warsaw’s accusations over President Lech Kaczynski’s plane crash a decade ago and Poland’s demands to arrest the Russian air traffic controllers, who were working when the 2010 disaster occurred, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"In general, conceptually <...> I will say so: we react negatively," Peskov said answering a question.