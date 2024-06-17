Thailand's ruling party reaffirms willingness to join BRICS as soon as possible

VLADIVOSTOK, June 17. /TASS/. Nalini Thavisin, head of the international committee of the Pheu Thai Party, has reiterated Thailand's desire to join BRICS in the near future and expressed readiness to develop relations with the group’s countries.

"The future peace and security of our peoples is our common responsibility and task, we are ready to continue to cooperate with the BRICS countries and partner with all those countries that support multilateralism and believe in indivisible peace and security," she said at a meeting of the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party forum in the BRICS and partner countries format.

"Let me remind you once again that we are the leading political party in Thailand and we will be happy to express our desire to join BRICS in the near future," the politician added.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said on June 13 that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa handed a letter to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Nizhny Novgorod on the country's intention to become a full member of BRICS. The Thai Foreign Ministry said that the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries was the fifth high-level BRICS meeting attended by the country’s representatives. In his statement, Sangiampongsa pointed to Thailand's readiness to join BRICS as a full member and expressed hope that the country's intention would be supported at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24.

The United Russia party will hold the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party forum in the BRICS and partner countries format in Vladivostok on June 17-18. The event will bring together more than 150 representatives of leading political forces from 32 countries.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Laos, Tajikistan, Thailand, Venezuela and other countries will take part in the forum. They will discuss, in particular, the issues of building a just world order, consolidating the principle of indivisible and equal security as a key principle in international relations, trade, economic, monetary and financial cooperation among the majority countries of the world, and world security issues.