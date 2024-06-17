Cuban president praises Russian Navy ships’ visit to Havana — ambassador

HAVANA, June 17. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel pointed to the importance of the Russian ships’ visit for relations between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli said.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's visit to the Russian ships is a landmark event, he boarded two of the four ships in the Bay of Havana - the Kazan submarine and the Admiral Gorshkov frigate," the ambassador said, according to the embassy's Telegram channel. He also said that the Cuban leader left notes in the books of the honored guests, "not only expressing admiration for our sailors and ships, but also emphasizing the importance of the visit for bilateral relations."

"Russia-Cuba relations are developing very dynamically, there is a rich political dialogue," Koronelli said. "There is real progress in trade and economic cooperation, on the cultural and humanitarian track. We are moving forward at a good, fast pace, which is a big step forward!" he emphasized.

The group of Northern Fleet ships, led by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, as well as the Kazan nuclear submarine, have been in the port of Havana since June 12. Their stay here caused a great resonance among Cubans and guests of Havana, who had the opportunity to visit the frigate for three days. People shared their impressions with the TASS correspondent and talked about friendly relations with Russia.

On Monday the ships will leave Havana.