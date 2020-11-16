Lavrov extends condolences over death of ‘wise diplomat’ Walid Muallem

MOSCOW, November 16./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extended condolences on Monday to the leadership and people of Syria over the death of his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem.

"I learned with great sadness the news about the death of my counterpart Walid Muallem. He will be remembered in Moscow as a wise diplomat, efficiently solving the foreign policy tasks entrusted to him during the difficult for the country crisis years, and making a major contribution to the development of bilateral Russian-Syrian relations," reads the message handed over to the Syrian side.

Earlier on Monday, the SANA news agency reported about the death of Walid Muallem without elaborating on its cause.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem passed away at the age of 79, SANA said. He worked at the Syrian Foreign Ministry since 1964. The diplomat formed part of diplomatic missions to Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the UK. He also served as ambassador to Romania and the US. Muallem was appointed Syrian foreign minister in 2006.