No signs relations with Georgia may get better after election - Kosachyov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Opportunities for an improvement of relations between Russia and Georgia will emerge only if Tbilisi recognizes its mistakes that resulted in the self-proclaimed independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. For the time being, there is no reason to expect bilateral relations may begin to mend whatever the outcome of the Georgian elections, the chairman of the Federation Council's international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, said on Sunday.

"The way I see it, there have been no chance for an improvement of bilateral relations regardless of the election returns. Such a chance will emerge when Georgian politicians agree to recognize the naked truth, however unpleasant they may find it: the self-proclaimed independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which became a reality in 2008, was not a result of Russia's policies. The blame is to be placed on Georgia's own erroneous policies that lasted for many decades, even back in the Soviet era," Kosachyov told TASS.

In his opinion, if and when Georgian politicians agree to recognize this and have the courage to invite the Abkhazians and South Ossetians to conduct a dialogue as equals, "Russian-Georgian relations will have the chance of turning normal and good-neighborly."

"Alas, such honest and brave politicians in modern nationalistic Georgia are very few," Kosachyov said.