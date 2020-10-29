Russian security official, top Egyptian diplomat hash over anti-terrorism, COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry have discussed fight against terrorism, fight against coronavirus and other aspects of bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Moscow Thursday, the Security Council reported.

"Various aspects of the Russian-Egyptian security cooperation were discussed. Separate emphasis was placed on anti-terrorist cooperation and in the sphere of countering spread of the coronavirus infection," the statement says.

The two officials also considered issues of boosting stability and security in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Sameh Shoukry highlighted the proximity of approaches in Moscow and Cairo on key global and regional issues, expressing satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Egyptian cooperation in the spirit of the inter-governmental treaty on multifaceted partnership and strategic cooperation," the press service noted.

The Egyptian foreign minister arrived in Moscow for a visit Tuesday.