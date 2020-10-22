Russia hopes nobody interferes with events in Belarus, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russia hasn’t interfered with internal processes in Belarus and hopes that other countries won’t inflict their decisions on Minsk either, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"Russia didn’t interfere in what was going on there [in Belarus]. We are hoping that nobody will interfere, nobody will promote this conflict in their own interests and impose some decisions on Belarusian people," Putin said.

"One needs to give an opportunity to the Belarusians themselves to sort out the entire situation calmly, to make appropriate decisions, including, possibly, that these decisions lie on the path of introducing amendments to the current constitution," the President noted.