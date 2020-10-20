UN’s mediation may help stabilize situation in Gulf, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The United Nations’ mediation may help stabilize the situation in the Gulf region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at UN Security Council online high-level debates on the situation in the Gulf.

"The United Nations’ mediation potential may be needed, including as part of the secretary-general’s good offices," he said. "Let me remind that United Nations Security Council Resolution 598 tasks the secretary general to elaborate, jointly with the regional sides, security and stability building measures in the [Gulf] region.".