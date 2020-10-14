Russia must distance itself from Western assessments of its policy. says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia must distance itself from Western assessments of its policy, remaining within the international legal field, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in an interview with Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva radio stations.

"As you know, we are polite people, and I am confident that our position of distancing ourselves from situations where we look back at the West, at what they would think of us, must remain within the field of international law. We must adhere to all the agreements reached with our participation. And another thing: we must demand ourselves that all those who in some shape or form signed the decisions on regulation of certain situations adhere to their obligations," Lavrov said.

The minister added that there are mechanisms in Russia of assessing its actions as a state. "We have a Constitution, we have the corresponding bodies of power, the Russian nation that decides whom it trusts to rule the country," he stressed.

At the same time, Lavrov pointed out that the majority of Russia’s partners are ready to look for a balance of interests on the basis of mutual respect, and Russia must continue cooperating with them. "We have structures that we built on our own initiative in many ways, and we want to strengthen them. In the military-political sphere, we have the CSTO. The CIS covers security issues in the post-Soviet space, along with economic, social, humanitarian and educational projects. There are the SCO, the EAEU, the Union State, and we need to strengthen them. I think that we need to do this more actively, the president has given the corresponding orders, and the government is working on them," the foreign minister stated.