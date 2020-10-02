Putin sure post-election problems in Belarus will soon be settled

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he is sure the problems that have emerged in Belarus after the presidential elections will soon be settled, the Kremlin press service said after his telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"The presidents also discussed various aspects of the post-election situation in Belarus in the context of the ongoing attempts of outside interference. Confidence was expressed that the current problems will soon be settled," the press service said, adding that the telephone conversation was initiated by the Belarusian side.