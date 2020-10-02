Putin sure post-election problems in Belarus will soon be settled

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he is sure the problems that have emerged in Belarus after the presidential elections will soon be settled, the Kremlin press service said after his telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.
"The presidents also discussed various aspects of the post-election situation in Belarus in the context of the ongoing attempts of outside interference. Confidence was expressed that the current problems will soon be settled," the press service said, adding that the telephone conversation was initiated by the Belarusian side.
Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.