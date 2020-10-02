Putin, Modi agree to meet in India when COVID-19 situation improves

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to meet in India for a summit when the epidemic situation permits, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told journalists on Friday.

"Our leaders have spoken on the telephone, including President Putin had spoken to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday (September 17 - TASS)," the diplomat said. "And both leaders agreed that they will have the bilateral summit in India as soon as the sanitary situation permits. There is no confirmed date as yet," he added.

In July, Prime Minister Modi said in a phone call with President Putin that he was ready to meet with him at an India-Russia summit scheduled to take place in India this year.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 34,508,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,028,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 25,684,670 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.