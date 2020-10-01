Global community should closely monitor work of US biological labs — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia is watchful of US biological labs operating in foreign countries, including in the post-Soviet space, and urges the global community to closely monitor their work, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Thursday.

"We are extremely cautious about US activities in this domain. Frankly, in this case, we should not expect any scientific breakthrough from [these labs]. We believe that the global community should keep an eye on what they are doing in a most careful manner," she said.

Earlier, Zakharova hinted at the possibility that US biological labs in foreign countries could be running projects to create and modify various dangerous pathogens, including for military purposes.