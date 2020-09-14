Putin, Macron discuss Libyan issues

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation on Monday discussed settlement in Libya.

"The issues of Libya were touched upon, for instance, the necessity was emphasized of a further joint effort to implement the decisions of the Berlin Conference (January 2020) fixed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2510," the Kremlin press service reported.

The final document of the Berlin conference on Libyan settlement that was held in early 2020 calls for a ceasefire in that country. The participants undertook to refrain from interfering into Libya’s affairs and suggested a united government be formed in that country that would begin reforms to restore the statehood that was destroyed by NATO’s intervention almost 10 years ago.

Libya has had two parallel executive power structures for a long while now, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and the interim government operating in the country’s east together with the parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Commander Khalifa Haftar. In spring 2019, Haftar attacked the capital, while the Tripoli Cabinet of Ministers officially asked Turkey for help and, thanks to Ankara’s active assistance, the GNA managed to regain control over several territories previously occupied by the LNA.