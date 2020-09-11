Moscow, London have minimal opportunities for new dialogue, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin thinks that Russia and Great Britain need to build a new foundation for a dialogue but there are minimal opportunities for it at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"Now that the UK has changed its legal standing on many aspects of the international legal framework, one needs to build it anew. Here one can only state that the Russian-British dialogue is frozen practically in all directions, which, of course, absolutely defies logic that dictates the necessity of a close dialogue in order for us to begin building the contractual legal framework already on the bilateral basis," he said.

According to the spokesman, "currently such opportunity is minimal but the need is very relevant and pressing."

Speaking of the conditions of unfreezing the dialogue of the two countries, the Kremlin representative stressed that "both sides should confirm the political will to reanimate the dialogue in some very varied spheres." "The dialogue was curtailed not by our choice, not on our initiative," the spokesman reiterated.

On Friday, the UK and Japan announced that they reached a free trade agreement which is UK’s first major trade deal since leaving the European Union.