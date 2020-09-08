Russian foreign minister invites Cypriot colleague to visit Russia

NICOSIA, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited his Cypriot colleague Nikos Christodoulides to visit Russia.

"I have invited my colleague to pay another visit to the Russian Federation," Lavrov said during a press conference on the outcomes of the talks with his Cypriot colleague. "I hope that this day will facilitate the further strengthening of our partnership."

On September 8, Lavrov came to Cyprus on an official visit. In the morning, he met with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.