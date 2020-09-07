Cypriot newspaper’s data on ‘golden passport’ holders needs to be verified — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The publication in a Cypriot newspaper disclosing the names of Russian holders of the so-called "golden passports" needs to be verified, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Not all the posts in state-run corporation fall under restrictions under the law on government service," he said, commenting of the legal aspects of the publication.

"In my understanding, it is not an official publication of the Republic of Cyprus but a publication in a Cypriot newspaper. Obviously, such reports need to be verified before commenting," Peskov noted.

"It is just a newspaper publication. We cannot consider it as a fact," he explained, adding that Russia has "a special division which is tasked to monitor the observance of corresponding restrictions imposed by law." "This is a matter of this division," he emphasized.