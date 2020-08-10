Diplomat: Belarus’ refusal to accredit Russian journalists gives rise to questions

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Belarus’ refusal to grant accreditation for the presidential elections to Russian journalists who filed applications in due time and in compliance with the necessary procedures gives rise to questions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"On the one hand, our journalists, who have been suffering from attacks for the second day, they were not right as they had no accreditation. But they did apply for it in due time and in compliance with the requirements of the Belarusian side. This way they demonstrated that they want to do their job legally," she told Solovyov LIVE YouTube channel. "Why this accreditation was not granted to them - it is a big question."

On August 9, Vasily Polonsky and Vladimir Romensky, reporters of the Russian television channel Dozhd, and their cameraman Nikolai Antipov were detained in Minsk when covering the Belarusian elections. According to Zakharova, they had no accreditation. Meanwhile, Dozhd editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko told TASS document for accreditation had been submitted back on June 15.

It was reported on Monday that Daily Storm and Meduza journalists and defense correspondent Semyon Pegov had been detained on Sunday when the police were dispersing protests in Minsk. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday evening that journalists Semyon Pegov (WarGonzo), Anton Starkov and Dmitry Lasenko (Daily Storm) had finally been released.