Aggressive steps by US security agencies against journalists unacceptable, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Deliberate aggressive steps by US security agencies against mass media representatives are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on an attack against Russian reporters in the United States.

"Today, a film crew of Channel One was attacked by police in the US. They used force against journalists and damaged professional equipment. We believe that deliberate aggressive steps by American security agencies against mass media representatives are unacceptable," Zakharova said.

Zakharova called on competent agencies in the US to treat the press right in accordance with international law and Washington’s commitments in the field of human rights and freedom of mass media.

The diplomat noted that in the wake of this incident Russia would turn to international organizations. "This is not the first case of disproportionate use of force by US police against Russian journalists. In connection with this situation we will be forced to again turn to international organizations, which are tasked to protect journalists’ rights and freedoms," she said.

Earlier, the press service of Channel One reported that the film crew was injured in an attack by people dressed in camouflage in the US city of Portland.

Protests continue in Portland, Oregon, after the death of African-American George Floyd in late May in Minneapolis. Last week, armed federal officers were involved in dispersing rioters. This decision came under criticism of the Democratic Party. Governor of Oregon, Democrat Kate Brown demanded US President Donald Trump withdraw federal officers from the city and stop detaining protesters.