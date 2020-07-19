Russian envoy wishes UK to remain UN Security Council member forever

LONDON, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin wished in an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that the UK should remain a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council forever.

In the interview, the Russian diplomat laughed at the claims that Moscow has been secretly seeking the UK’s withdrawal from the UN Security Council.

According to Marr, the Conservative Party and the British government feel that Russia "is enthusiastic about breaking up the UK and if that happened of course Britain would lose her permanent seat on the UN Security Council. "Interesting idea, very frankly," Kelin joked answering this question.

"First, I don’t believe that Scotland will withdraw from the United Kingdom because as I understand for Scotland it will be very uneasy to live being separate from the UK. Second, it is just a guess that Britain will lose its permanent seat in the Security Council," Kelin said, explaining that Russia did not lose its seat after the Soviet Union collapsed.

The diplomat wished the UK to remain a member of the Security Council forever.