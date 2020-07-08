Russia vows response against attempts to limit its rights as Open Skies Treaty member

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will take retaliatory measures if there are attempts to limit its rights as a party to the Treaty on Open Skies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on a conference of the member states to discuss the aftermath of the US withdrawal from the agreement.

"Russia will constantly assess the partners’ readiness to fully meet their commitments under the Treaty on Open Skies and search for mutually acceptable solutions to the emerging problems. If the attempts are made to limit the rights of Russia as a member state of the Treaty on Open Skies we will take retaliatory measures," the ministry said.

Russia’s further course in regard to the treaty will be based on the above mentioned estimates and the interests of security of the country and its allies, the ministry stated.