London court’s ruling to give Guaido access to Venezuelan gold outrageous - ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. It is outrageous that the High Court in London ruled to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s "interim president" and give him access to the country’s gold reserves stored in the Bank of England, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We are concerned that the High Court in London ruled to recognize Juan Guaido as ‘interim president of Venezuela’ and to grant him access to the gold reserves stored in the Bank of England," the diplomat said cited by the Foreign Ministry as saying.

"The judgement ruling is outrageous. As far as can be understood from the words of High Court judge Nigel Teare, the London court did not even attempt to give a legal assessment to Guaido’s claims, but just echoed the stance of the British executive branch of power that had previously ‘unequivocally recognized’ Guaido as ‘the constitutional interim president of Venezuela’ and that ‘there cannot be two Presidents of Venezuela’," she said.

"It appears obvious that in the United Kingdom, the courts’ independence is effective as long as the judges’ position is consistent with that of the government," she added.