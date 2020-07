MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hand over another batch of coronavirus test systems to North Korea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS Thursday.

"If Pyongyang is interested, we are ready to send another batch of those test systems to the DPRK," he said.

Morgulov reminded that the first batch of test systems for rapid coronavirus testing was delivered to North Korea in February this year.