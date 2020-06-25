US Democrats try to use anti-racist protests to woo electorate ahead of election — expert

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The United States’ Democratic Party has been trying to use anti-racist protests in attempts to woo the electorate ahead of the November 3 presidential election, the director of the Primakov Institute of the World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), Alexander Dynkin, said in the on-line session of the Primakov Readings entitled "The USA in the Crises Swirl: Strategic Consequences."

"The Democrats will certainly use the color revolution in the literal and figurative sense as a consequence of frustration by African-Americans in the final stretch of the presidential campaign," Dynkin said.

He blamed the current turmoil in the United States on structural problems, such as the healthcare crisis, the income gap widening to a chasm, systemic racial conflict and short-term problems stemming from the chaotic struggle against the coronavirus and the twists and turns of the election campaign.

"The way I see it, hypocrisy and the dictatorship of political correctness are beating all records. For instance, the Associated Press has made a decision to capitalize the word ‘black’ when using it to denote racial affiliation… While Wall Street is vowing to challenge racial discrimination and is hurrying to incorporate Blacks on the boards of directors, while the monthly wage in the African subsidiaries of US companies remains very low," Dynkin said.

Mass protests and unrest began in many parts of the United States following the death of Afro-American George Floyd. During his arrest on May 25 the police used excessive force. All four officers who participated in that operation were dismissed and faced official charges. The US National Guard was commissioned to help local law enforcers restore order. Nighttime curfew had to be imposed in about 40 cities, including Washington and New York.