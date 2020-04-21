Putin, Rouhani determined to keep cooperating to find solution to Syria issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Hassan Rouhani of Iran are determined to continue cooperation in order to find a long-term solution to the Syrian issue, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"When exchanging views on the situation in Syria, the parties reaffirmed their determination to continue cooperation in order to find a long-term solution for the country, particularly on the Astana platform, which has proved its effectiveness," the statement reads.

The two presidents also discussed a number of matters related to bilateral cooperation. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Rouhani particularly touched upon big mutual projects in the fields of energy, agriculture and transport.

The leaders also agreed on direct contacts between the countries’ ministries of health to fight the novel coronavirus, according to the Kremlin press service. The presidents discussed "battle against the spread of coronavirus infection. In this context, Rouhani thanked Russia for its assistance to Iran," the press service informed. The presidents agreed "to boost cooperation between the relevant agencies, including direct contacts between the ministries of health," it added.

According to the Iranian president's press service, Hassan Rouhani underscored the importance of collaboration in battling COVID-19. "The Iranian president said it is vital to expand cooperation between Iran and Russia to counter coronavirus," the press service noted. The Iranian leader also added, "representatives of the two countries should make effort to carry on trading between the states, complying with medical instructions."

The service said that Putin, in turn, "pointed out the significance of joint effort, cooperation and exchanging experience between the two countries."

Rouhani also said it is necessary to expand cooperation on regional issues and continue consultations between Iran, Russia and Turkey.

Iran has lately observed a downward trend in the number of coronavirus infections. According to official statistics, the number of daily confirmed cases reached its peak on March 30 (3,186) and started to drop afterwards. The country now has around 85,000 identified coronavirus cases and at least 5,297 fatalities.