MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the resignation of former heads of the Arkhangelsk Region, the Nenets Autonomous District and the Komi Republic, the Kremlin press service informed.

Before elections in the regions are held, acting heads of regions have been appointed: Alexander Tsybulsky (Arkhangelsk Region), Yuri Bezdudny (Nenets Autonomous District) and Vladimir Uyba (the Komi Republic). The election is planned for September 13, 2020.