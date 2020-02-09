Russian-North Korean friendship treaty marks 20th anniversary

PYONGYANG, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Sunday marked the 20th anniversary since signing the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborly Relations and Cooperation between the two countries.

The treaty "laid the foundation for developing relations between the two neighboring states in the new historic period," the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang wrote on its Facebook page.

"On February 9, 2000 the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborly Relations and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK was signed in Pyongyang," the statement reads.

The document, which replaced the 1961 friendship treaty between the Soviet Union and the DPRK, was signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers, Igor Ivanov and Paek Nam-sun.

The treaty, which was signed 20 years ago, boosted bilateral ties in many areas and ensured the continuity of deep traditions of good neighborly relations between the people of Russia and North Korea, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said.