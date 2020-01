MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin appointed Daniil Egorov as the head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS). The relevant executive order was posted on the official website of the Cabinet on Friday.

"Daniil Egorov to be appointed as the head of the Federal Tax Service," the document says.

Egorov worked earlier as the deputy head of the Russian fiscal service.