Russian military in Syria defend their own homes from terrorism - Putin

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russian military personnel in Syria not only provides help to Syrians but also defend their motherland from terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Damascus when visiting the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces’ group stationed in Syria.

"Here, in Syria, you are not only addressing the task of helping the Syrian people in liberating [them] from terrorist groups and gangs. Here, in Syria, you are also protecting your own homes, preventing fighters from infiltrating Russia and our neighbor states," Putin addressed the Russian military.

The video of the speech was uploaded to the Telegram channel of the Syrian president.

Putin thanked the command and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in Syria for fulfilling military duties in good faith. "Russia and your relatives are proud of you and wish you all the best," he underlined.

"The Russian navy personnel near the Syrian coast continue to defend our national interests in the Mediterranean," the president said. Moreover, he specifically extended gratitude to the military medical officers.

Putin paid a visit to Damascus on Tuesday. He was greeted by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the headquarters of the Russian forces. The leaders heard reports on developments in various regions across Syria with bilateral talks taking place later. After that, the presidents visited the medieval Umayyad Mosque situated in the old part of the capital. Putin then headed to the Orthodox Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus where he had a meeting with John X of Antioch, primate of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All The East.