Prisoner swap between Kiev, Donbass gives hope for implementation of Minsk accords - MP

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Sunday’s prisoner exchange between Kiev and the Donbass republics gives hope that all the other provisions of the Minsk agreements will be ultimately implemented sooner or later, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"One way or another, the countdown has ultimately started in the right direction. And it gives hope for the implementation of all the rest provisions of the Minsk agreements sooner or later, especially provisions five (about the amnesty), eleven (about the constitutional reform and Donbass’ special status), and twelve (about elections)," said Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.

"The Steinmeier formula and another prisoner exchange create all the preconditions for that. It is now up to Kiev, first of all, and Donetsk and Lugansk as well to demonstrate political will. Today, this will was shown, despite the resistance on both sides," he added.