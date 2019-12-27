Russian Security Council approves Arctic state policy foundations

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, approved the foundations of state policy in the Arctic, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told reporters on Friday.

"The basics of state policy were approved yesterday by the Security Council under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, therefore, I think that there will not be any significant changes," Trutnev said.

In early November, press service of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic told TASS that the ministry submitted to the government a draft decree of the Russian President on the basics of state policy in the Arctic zone until 2035. The document defined the goals to use as a base for the development strategy of the Arctic zone until 2035.

The basics of state policy in the Arctic for the period up to 2020 are determined by a document that was approved in 2008 by Dmitry Medvedev, who headed the country at that time. It sets out the main goals, tasks, strategic priorities, and mechanisms for implementing the state policy of Russia in the Arctic, as well as a system of strategic planning measures for the socio-economic development of the Arctic zone of Russia and ensuring national security of Russia.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to adopt in 2019 a new development strategy for the Russian Arctic until 2035. According to him, the document should combine the activities of national projects and state programs, investment plans of infrastructure companies, development programs for the Arctic regions and cities.