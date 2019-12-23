Russian diplomats offer to discuss fate of jailed Russians instead of Whelan’s detention

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has offered Washington to discuss the fate of Russian nationals Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, currently serving sentences in US prisons, in response to a message by the US Embassy regarding the detention of US national Paul Whelan on charges of espionage, the Russian diplomats wrote on Twitter.

"Viktor Bout has spent over 4,000 days at a US prison," the ministry wrote. "Konstantin Yaroshenko has spent over 3,000 days there. Yaroshenko is not provided with the food he requires due to his health condition. Neither Russian did anything illegal. Whelan was caught in the act. Let’s discuss this," the diplomats stated.

Earlier, US Embassy in Russia Spokesperson Rebecca Ross wrote on Twitter that US, Canadian, Irish and UK diplomats had visited Whelan on Monday. She noted that Whelan had been in custody for over 300 days with no evidence presented.