Russian PM, Swiss president note friendly nature of bilateral relations

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has met with President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer on Thursday in Moscow.

"We met six years ago, that was in Davos in 2013. Time flies, and you perform the same duties again," Medvedev said, adding that he remembers his previous visits to Switzerland fondly. He mentioned his state visit in 2009, as well as his visit to Switzerland in summer 2019 in order to take part in the events held by the International Labor Organization.

The Russian PM stressed that Russian-Swiss relations are based on mutual respect. "I think we have learned to consider each other’s mutual interests, and I hope that your visit will give an additional push to the development of these relations in the economic sphere, in the sphere of various humanitarian projects, and that it will facilitate the solution of various issues, including international matters," he concluded.

For his part, Maurer assured the Russian head of government that he is very glad to visit Russia, as "Switzerland is very fond of Russia." "I myself am very fond of Russia, I got to know Russia through literature and music," the Swiss president pointed out, adding that he was also impressed by ice hockey.

According to Maurer, Russian-Swiss bilateral relations are developing successfully. "Our relations are based on mutual friendship. This is a great basis for further development," the Swiss leader concluded.