Czech NGO People in Need recruited members of unsanctioned rallies in Russia, says MP

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The Czech non-governmental organization (NGO) People in Need, whose activity was deemed undesirable by the Russian Ministry of Justice earlier, was involved in recruitment and training of participants of unlawful protest actions, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs Adalbi Shkhagoshev told TASS on Friday.

The Russian MP noted that this organization presents itself as a charity. "Perhaps, they are involved in some charity; however, it’s a facade," he said, adding that the organization "openly recruited" Russians and taught them "how to behave during protest rallies." "They lead people to the protests and train them, both here and abroad," Shkhagoshev claimed.

The MP noted that the annual budget of the organization reaches 80 bln euro, claiming that it receives funding directly from the US and the UK.

On November 12, the Russian Ministry of Justice included People in Need on the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations considered undesirable in Russia.