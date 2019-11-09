Putin, Erdogan focus on key issues in Russian-Turkish relations

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, focused on key issues of Russian-Turkish relations in a phone call requested by Turkey, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"[They] held a detailed discussion of key issues of the Russian-Turkish relations. A positive assessment was given to the progressive development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, in particular, to the implementation of strategic projects in energy and defense technology. [They] were delighted to point out that in late December the TurkStream gas pipeline will be put into operation," the Kremlin said.

Apart from that, a schedule of future highest-level contacts was agreed, according to the Kremlin.

The TurkStream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 kilometers into Turkey.

The first thread is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas a year. It is planned to begin gas supplies via this pipeline in late 2019.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that gas would flow along the TurkStream gas pipeline from January 1, 2020. On November 5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the timeline of the TurkStream launch had not been yet fixed.