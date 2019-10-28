Russia-Africa Summit points to failure of Western policy to isolate Moscow, says diplomat

According to the diplomat, the West’s attempts to impose its social patterns on African countries were unacceptable

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The large-scale participation of African countries in the recent Russia-Africa Summit shows that the West’s attempts to isolate Russia have failed, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department Oleg Ozerov said at a Valdai International Discussion Club event on Monday. He pointed out that delegations from all 54 recognized African countries had taken part in the summit. "This is a tangible result and I would like to draw the attention of our Western colleagues to it in light of their policy to isolate Russia, because today, the West is more likely to find itself isolated in the wake of its policy of isolation," the senior Russian diplomat added.

He noted that the summit’s final declaration was a manifesto "against hegemonic claims and attempts to impose unilateral approaches on others, as well as against unilateral sanctions and colored revolutions." According to Ozerov, Russia made it clear at the summit that it is determined to build equal cooperation with all countries on the African continent. The summit’s plenary meeting was another proof of that, as it was co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who took turns with Russian leader Vladimir Putin announcing the summit’s speakers. "Both Russia and Africa need peace and security as a basis for development," Ozerov emphasized, adding that "we need to combine our capabilities to achieve our goals." Different approaches

