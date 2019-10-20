Putin: Russia trained over 2,500 African servicemen in past five years

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. More than 2,500 servicemen from African nations have undergone training in Russia over the past five years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

"In the past five years alone, more than 2,500 service personnel from African countries completed studies at the military educational institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," he said, adding that the practice of training military personnel from African countries, including at a reduced cost or even free of charge, was in high demand.

According to the Russian president, Moscow’s African partners have actively participated in various events organized by Russia, such as the International Military-Technical Forum and meetings involving top security officials. Thus, 11 African nations took part in the 2019 International Army Games, with the number of those willing to join growing.

"Ultimately, all those programs have the same goal - to help Africans solve existing security issues themselves, as it will strengthen African states, their sovereignty and independence. And hence, the world will be more stable and more predictable," he stressed.